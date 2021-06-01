The Kroger Co adds Pakistani food products to its outlets; Razak tweets

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday said leading United States (US) based retailers 'The Kroger Co' had added Pakistani food products to its outlets.

The Kroger Co - the third largest retail store chain in the US with over 2,750 stores and annual turnover of US$122 billion - counted Pakistani food products to their outlets, he tweeted.

Razak said it would provide the 'Made in Pakistan' branding a boost and confidence to compete at the international level.

The adviser said his vision was to promote 'Made in Pakistan' around the world.

In order to further enhance our exports "we have to pay attention to our own brand development", he added.

He said the commerce ministry had informed now that Pakistani food products were now available at The Kroger Co.

"We appreciated Kroger Co for posing its confidence in Pakistan's products," he said.

In order to further enhance our exports "we have to be attentive to brand development", he added.

The adviser said Pakistan's local brands were still not recognized in the world market and hence more efforts were required by our exporters.