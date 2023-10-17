Open Menu

The Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (LCCI), NAB Organise Seminar, Walk Against Corruption

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 07:48 PM

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), NAB organise seminar, walk against corruption

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here Tuesday organized a seminar and a walk against corruption which were participated in by people from different walks of life

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here Tuesday organized a seminar and a walk against corruption which were participated in by people from different walks of life.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Director NAB Imran Sohail and Additional Director Atiya Azmat were prominent among others.

Kashif Anwar informed the participants that he had discussed the difference between inter-bank and open market Dollar rate, reduction in the rate of sales tax and income tax on electricity bills and grey economy during his meeting with the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). He was of the view that elections should not be held until the charter of economy was signed by all the political parties. He said that all stakeholders should be taken on board while formulating trade and economy-related policies. There should be a close liaison between the institutions to get the desired results, he stressed.

Director NAB Imran Sohail said that NAB was following a three-pronged strategy to prevent corruption i.

e. awareness, prevention and enforcement. He said that awareness was the key to curbing corruption. Every year anti-corruption day on December 9 is celebrated all over the world. In this regard, NAB has also started a campaign for awareness and prevention in which they are starting sessions in various institutions and universities.

The Director NAB said that corruption is a multi-dimensional and multi-faceted problem. "First of all, we have to develop a sense of avoiding corruption. We are united against corruption. Awareness campaigns are also important so that we can address the root causes of corruption." He said that the chambers could play the role of the best facilitator in this regard, therefore, advocacy efforts should be made through chambers. He said that anti-corruption networking should be done. A collective voice can play an effective role in corruption elimination as it has a greater impact, he added.

