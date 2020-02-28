UrduPoint.com
The Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Urges World To Take Notice Of Indian Atrocities In IHK

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Friday voiced concern over atrocities against people of occupied Kashmir and Muslim genocide in India and urged the international community to take notice of the crimes against humanity

In a statement, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said atrocities against people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) were adding fuel to the fire and ruining peace in South Asia. He said that international community should not play the role of a silent spectator on the issue.

He said the United Nations (UN) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should take notice of the Indian brutalities and intervene in the matter. He said the business community had serious concerns over organised killings of Indian Muslims and alarming situation in held Kashmir.

