The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) welcomes ease in lockdown

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Friday welcomed the ease in lockdown and opening of shops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Friday welcomed the ease in lockdown and opening of shops.

In a statement, the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that government had decided to ease lockdown and opening of small markets, shops and allied industries of construction sector across the country.

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken wise decision.

The office-bearers said that ease in lockdown would reduce the financial miseries of shopkeepers and small traders.

They urged government for opening of shopping malls and mega departmental stores with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The office-bearers also appealed to the people to follow the SOPs set by the government to control the spread of COVIDï¿½19.