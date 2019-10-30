The next generation of China’s corporate global giants

ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) has identified the 100 fastest-growing Chinese businesses emerging as global corporations – based on analyses of historical performance and their potential for future growth.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) Together with the Shenzhen Finance Institute, ACCA has conducted in-depth research of nearly 3,000 private enterprises listed in China and overseas.

The research stems from 11 specially designed diverse indicators, with five of these measuring the companies’ historical performance and six predicting their future growth. These factors include the company’s size, growth, profitability, innovativeness, level of internationalisation, and media coverage.

Sajjeed Aslam, head of ACCA Pakistan says: ‘ACCA has been monitoring China’s rising corporates and businesses, with an original report in 2014, followed by further analysis in 2016.

What’s clear across all reports is the aspiration to go global, with many Chinese firms already doing so. This most recent report indicates that many of these businesses will become China’s next generation of global corporations over the next few years if they continue on their current trajectories. Businesses in Pakistan need to learn from these examples of accelerated business growth and should explore opportunities to build partnerships with them to jumpstart their own global expansion.’