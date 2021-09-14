UrduPoint.com

The OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Cut Deal In August Rises From 109% To 116% In August - IEA

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 01:19 PM

The OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Cut Deal in August Rises From 109% to 116% in August - IEA

The OPEC+ compliance with oil output cut deal in August increased to 116% from 109% registered in July, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The OPEC+ compliance with oil output cut deal in August increased to 116% from 109% registered in July, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

"OPEC+ crude oil supply fell 150 kb/d in August to 41.58 mb/d, as losses from Kazakhstan, Mexico and Nigeria far offset increases driven by Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Russia. Other Gulf countries pumped slightly more as did Angola.

Overall compliance with the output pact rose to 116% from 109% the previous month, due to Kazakh maintenance and Nigerian operational issues. Nigeria, Angola and Malaysia continue to struggle with capacity declines and remain far below their targets," the IEA said in its report.

On Monday, the OPEC said in its report that the compliance of member states with the production cuts in August increased by five percentage points month-on-month to 120%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Iraq Oil Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Malaysia Mexico Nigeria Angola July August From

Recent Stories

Industry Stocks of Oil in OECD in July Below 5-Yea ..

Industry Stocks of Oil in OECD in July Below 5-Year Average by 185.7Mln Barrels ..

5 minutes ago
 Global Oil Supply in August Decreases by 0.54 Mill ..

Global Oil Supply in August Decreases by 0.54 Million BPD Month-On-Month - IEA

5 minutes ago
 OPEC Oil Output Increased by 210,000 Bpd in August ..

OPEC Oil Output Increased by 210,000 Bpd in August to 26.89 Million Bpd - IEA Re ..

5 minutes ago
 Raisi, Putin May Meet on SCO Summit Sidelines in D ..

Raisi, Putin May Meet on SCO Summit Sidelines in Dushanbe Later This Week - Iran ..

5 minutes ago
 European Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $ ..

European Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $800 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

14 minutes ago
 Boris Johnson's mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, di ..

Boris Johnson's mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, dies

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.