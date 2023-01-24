The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) celebrates Chinese new year

The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Monday arranged an exclusive new year celebration ceremony for felicitation of Chinese businessmen, entrepreneurs and investors associated with the platform of the joint chamber

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Monday arranged an exclusive new year celebration ceremony for felicitation of Chinese businessmen, entrepreneurs and investors associated with the platform of the joint chamber.

The ceremony was presided over by PCJCCI President Moazzam Ghurki, while Vice President Hamza Khalid, Executive Committee members also extended their greetings to the Chinese guests.

Addressing the ceremony, Moazzam Ghurki said that Chinese collaboration had played a great role in keeping the trustworthy relationship intact between two friendly nations. He said that the decision of Pakistan to join hands with China for the remarkable projects such as CPEC, One Belt-One Road, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS for building economic and political linkages with neighbors and Asian countries had truly been commendable.

He added that this year the PCJCCI had taken special initiatives to bring investment from China in the eight potential industrial sectors, including furniture, handicrafts, textiles, fertilizer, cement, glasswork, energy and pharmaceuticals.

While expressing his goodwill to the Chinese friends, Hamza Khalid said that he was confident that the strong bond of Pakistan and China would set a prolific example before the world. He added that the joint efforts of Pakistan and China for prosperity of both nations had really set a good precedent.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General said that Chinese would make more contributions to a better Pakistan by keeping in view friendly traits between the two friends. The Chinese new year celebration was followed by cake cutting and heartfelt blessings were delivered to the Chinese people from the members of the PCJCCI.