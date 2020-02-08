UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Pakistan Industrial And Traders Association Front (PIAF) Wants Concrete Steps To Ease 12-year High Record Inflation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 04:35 PM

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front (PIAF) wants concrete steps to ease 12-year high record inflation

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front (PIAF) has urged the government to take concrete measures for easing out inflation that had touched 12 years high level of 14.6 percent in January 2020

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front (PIAF) has urged the government to take concrete measures for easing out inflation that had touched 12 years high level of 14.6 percent in January 2020.PIAF Chairman Mian Nauman Kabir, in a joint statement along with senior vice chairman Nasir Hameed and vice chairman Javed Iqbal, said that inflation is on higher side due to the impact of government's economic policies of soaring fuel rates, enhancing power and gas tariff, depreciating the local Currency and imposing exorbitant duties on imported industry raw material.He asked the Ministry of Finance to devise a strategy to control and ease out the impact of inflation.

He said that policy measures like zero borrowing by govt from SBP in current FY and ECC permission for import of 0.3 million tons of wheat would decrease the local wheat price.

Reduction in fiscal deficit, Primary surplus H1FY 20; monetary tightening and demand compression by austerity; complete restriction on supplementary grants are positive examples, he added.Nauman Kabir noted that major factor contributing to higher inflation was the global price impact due to international commodity prices like Palm oil increased by 43.9%, Soybean oil by 12.8%, Crude oil by 16.6% also pushed up the domestic prices.

Downward trajectory in crude oil in the market will result in downward pattern in domestic prices in coming months.PIAF senior vice chairman Nasir Hameed said that the outcome of stabilization policies, agriculture sector interventions, rigorous monitoring at Federal and provincial levels and favourable weather can bring in better results in easing out inflation and sustain the economy towards growth and productivity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Import Agriculture Oil Nasir Price January Gas 2020 Market From Government Wheat Industry Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

34 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.