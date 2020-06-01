UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 90 Points To Close At 34,021 Points

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,021.97 points as compared to 33,931.23 points on the last working day, with positive change of 90.74 points (0.27%).

A total of 198,095,426 shares were traded compared to the trade 233,020,920 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs7.258 billion as compared to Rs10.184 billion during last trading day.

As many as 354 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 141 recorded gain and 195 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Electron with a volume of 22,743,000 shares and price per share of Rs 23.26, Unity Foods with a volume of 14,232,500 with price per share of Rs13.45 and Fauji Foods Ltd with a volume of 11,381,500 and price per share of Rs10.78.

The Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs 49 per share, closing at Rs 2249 while Abbott LabXD was runner up with the increase of Rs 20.83 per share, closing at Rs519.79.

Rafhan MaizeXD witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 174 per share, closing at Rs 7025, whereas prices of Nestle PakistanXD decreased by Rs120 per share closing at Rs 6753.33.

