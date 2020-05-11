UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 16.10 Points To Close At 33,283 Points

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 03:45 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 16.10 points to close at 33,283 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,283.79 points as compared to 33,267.69 points on the last working day, with positive change of 16.10 points (0.05%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,283.79 points as compared to 33,267.69 points on the last working day, with positive change of 16.10 points (0.05%).

A total of 198,248,273 shares were traded compared to the trade 88,018,239 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs4.382 billion as compared to Rs3.824 billion during last trading day.

As many as 328 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 171 recorded gain and 128 sustained losses whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 62,427,000 shares and price per share of Rs0.78, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 15,802,000 with price per share of Rs19.20 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 15,150,500 and price per share of Rs12.79.

The Indus DyeingXD recorded maximum increase of Rs46.01 per share, closing at Rs666, Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs27.85 per share, closing at Rs837.85.

The Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs650 per share, closing at Rs9850, whereas prices of Bhanero Tex decreased by Rs49.99 per share closing at Rs760.01.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Wyeth Pakistan Limited TRG Pakistan Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Bhanero Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Belgium Nears 53,500 - ..

1 minute ago

Switzerland Supports Making WHO's Budget Less Depe ..

1 minute ago

2,04,813 wheat bags seized during raids against ho ..

7 minutes ago

Shadab Khan is born leader because of his attitude ..

23 minutes ago

The Punjab Governor Cuts the Ribbon for TECNO Dona ..

25 minutes ago

Beijing Condemns Washington's Intention to Toughen ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.