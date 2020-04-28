The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 238 points, closes at 32,553 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 32,553.39 points as compared to 32,314.57 points on the last working day with the positive change of 238.82 points (0.74%).

A total of 159,413,248 shares were traded compared to the trade 122,282,110 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.835 billion as compared to Rs5.333 billion during last trading day.

As many as 325 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 174 recorded gain and 129 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 36,232,500 shares and price per share of Rs 25.95, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 20,561,000 price per share of Rs 10.94 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 7,887,000 and price per share of Rs8.51.

Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum increase of Rs333.33 per share, closing at Rs8500, Nestle PakistanXD was runner up with the increase of Rs232 per share, closing at Rs5780.

Sapphire Fiber recorded maximum decrease of Rs51 per share, closing at Rs651 whereas prices of Pak Tobacco decreased by Rs43.33 per share closing at Rs1636.34.