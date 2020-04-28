UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 238 Points, Closes At 32,553 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 238 points, closes at 32,553 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 32,553.39 points as compared to 32,314.57 points on the last working day with the positive change of 238.82 points (0.74%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 32,553.39 points as compared to 32,314.57 points on the last working day with the positive change of 238.82 points (0.74%).

A total of 159,413,248 shares were traded compared to the trade 122,282,110 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.835 billion as compared to Rs5.333 billion during last trading day.

As many as 325 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 174 recorded gain and 129 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 36,232,500 shares and price per share of Rs 25.95, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 20,561,000 price per share of Rs 10.94 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 7,887,000 and price per share of Rs8.51.

Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum increase of Rs333.33 per share, closing at Rs8500, Nestle PakistanXD was runner up with the increase of Rs232 per share, closing at Rs5780.

Sapphire Fiber recorded maximum decrease of Rs51 per share, closing at Rs651 whereas prices of Pak Tobacco decreased by Rs43.33 per share closing at Rs1636.34.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Bank Of Punjab Market Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Unity Foods Limited Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air to restart flights from ..

9 minutes ago

Confident Froome trusts Tour de France safety meas ..

9 minutes ago

Woman Stabbed in Israel in Potential Terrorist Att ..

9 minutes ago

Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss COVID-1 ..

9 minutes ago

Armenia to Ease Coronavirus-Related Measures In Ne ..

9 minutes ago

Health ministry' series of innovative intervention ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.