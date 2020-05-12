UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 319 Points To Close At 33,603 Points

Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,603.02 points as compared to 33,283.79 points on the last working day, with positive change of 319.23 points (0.96%)

A total of 224,534,623 shares were traded compared to the trade 198,248,273 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs7.365 billion as compared to Rs4.382 billion during last trading day.

As many as 345 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 204 recorded gain and 124 sustained losses whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 28,744,000 shares and price per share of Rs25.68, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 23,139,000 with price per share of Rs13.15 and Fauji Cement with a volume of 19,070,500 and price per share of Rs16.80.

The Colgate Palm recorded maximum increase of Rs69.95 per share, closing at Rs2244.95, Bata (Pak) XD was runner up with the increase of Rs52.22 per share, closing at Rs1383.56.

The Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs650 per share, closing at Rs9850, whereas prices of Bhanero Tex decreased by Rs49.99 per share closing at Rs760.01.

