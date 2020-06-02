UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 386 Points To Close At 34,408 Points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 386 points to close at 34,408 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,408.05 points as compared to 34,021.97 points on the last working day, with positive change of 386.08 points (1.13%

A total of 221,691,441 shares were traded compared to the trade198,095,426 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs8.616 billion as compared to Rs7.258 billion during last trading day.

As many as 358 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 172 recorded gain and 161 sustained losses whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pak Electron with a volume of 14,217,000 shares and price per share of Rs 24.36, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 12,572,500 with price per share of Rs28.07 and Hascol petrol with a volume of 12,348,500 and price per share of Rs14.61.

The Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum increase of Rs188 per share, closing at Rs 9899 while Indus Dyeing was runner up with the increase of Rs 43.22 per share, closing at Rs638.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs55.53 per share, closing at Rs 709, whereas prices of Ferozsons (Lab) decreased by Rs22.76 per share closing at Rs 307.32.

