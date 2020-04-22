The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 41 points, closes at 32,464 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 32,464.23 points as compared to 32,422.83 points on the last working day with the positive change of 41.40 points (0.13%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 32,464.23 points as compared to 32,422.83 points on the last working day with the positive change of 41.40 points (0.13%).

A total of 239,873,143 shares were traded compared to the trade 339,154,639 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs10.289 billion as compared to Rs15.387 billion during last trading day.

As many as 336 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 172 recorded gain and 136 sustained losses whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 47,720,000 shares and price per share of Rs 26.79, Hascol petrol with a volume of 17,377,500 price per share of Rs 13.85 and DGK Cement with a volume of 13,798,500 and price per share of Rs 86.21.

Indus DyeingXD recorded maximum increase of Rs 36.75 per share, closing at Rs 526.75 while Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs 24.43 per share, closing at Rs 6560.

Bata (Pak) recorded maximum decrease of Rs 101.25 per share, closing at Rs1448.75 whereas prices of Sapphire Tex decreased by Rs49.99 per share closing at Rs750.01.