The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 435.05 points to close at 30,244.73 points

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 05:07 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index gained 435.05 points (1.46 percent) to close at 30244.73 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Wednesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index gained 435.05 points (1.46 percent) to close at 30244.73 points.

A total of 128,886,530 shares were traded compared to the trade of 64,038,930 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs4.894 billion compared to Rs2.441 billion last day.

Out of 341 companies, share prices of 238 companies recorded increase while 81 companies registered decrease whereas 22 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 11,456,000 and price per share of Rs17.

20, Fauji Cement with a volume of 9,865,500 and price per share of Rs13.51 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 9,369,500 and price per share of Rs8.07.

The top advancer was Colgate Palm with the increase of Rs83.15 per share, closing at Rs1746.16 while Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs23.5 per share, closing at Rs603.50.

The top decliners were Murree Brewery with the decrease of Rs19 per share, closing at Rs745 and Archroma Pak with the decrease of Rs14.98 per share closing at Rs445.02.

