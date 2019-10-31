The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 442 points to close at 34,203 points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,203.68 points as compared to 33,761.41 points on the last working day, with positive change of 442.27 points (1.31 %)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,203.68 points as compared to 33,761.41 points on the last working day, with positive change of 442.27 points (1.31 %).

A total of 183,976,532 shares were traded compared to the trade of 129,961,604 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.867 billion compared to Rs 5.007 billion during last trading day.

Total 355 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 235 recorded gain and 101 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were World Call Telecom with a volume of 24,256,500 shares and price per share of Rs 1.22, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 9,054,500 and price per share of Rs 10.01 and Maple Leaf XD XB with a volume of 8,501,500 and price per share of Rs 16.22.

Colgate Palm recorded the maximum increase of Rs 87.58 per share, closing at Rs 1887.58 while Bata (Pak) was runner up with the increase of Rs 45 per share, closing at Rs 1500.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs 245 per share, closing at Rs 6400 whereas Pak Tobacco XD decreases Rs 118.18 per share closing at Rs 2282.02.