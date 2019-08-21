The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 553 point to close at 30,972.75 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 553.53 points (1.82 percent) to close at 30,972.75 points

A total of 134,564,460 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.366 billion.

Out of 347 companies, share prices of 248 companies recorded increase while 76 companies registered decrease whereas 23 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of, 11,970,000 and price per share of Rs 13.

46, Maple Leaf with a volume of 10,684,000 and price per share of Rs 19.30 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 6,136,500 and price per share of Rs 8.31.

The top advancer was Bata (Pak) with the increase of Rs 56.55 per share, closing at Rs 1189.30 while Siemens Pak was runner up with the increase of Rs 29.21 per share, closing at Rs 613.53.

The top decliners were J.D.W.Sugar with the decrease of Rs 13.77 per share, closing at Rs 262.04 and Blessed Textile with the decrease of Rs 11.38 per share closing at Rs 216.54.