UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 591.78 Points To Close At 31,546.61points

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:29 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 591.78 points to close at 31,546.61points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 591.78 points (1.91 percent) to close at 31,546.61 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 591.78 points (1.91 percent) to close at 31,546.61 points.

A total of 185,842,130 shares were traded compared to the trade of 99,661,930 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 8.120 billion compared to Rs 4.943 billion last day.

Out of 360 companies, share prices of 262 companies recorded increase while 79 companies registered decrease whereas 19 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were World Call Telecom with a volume of 18,328,500 and price per share of Rs .

98, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 11,772,000 and price per share of Rs 3.42 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 11,058,000 and price per share of Rs 16.87.

The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan XD with the increase of Rs 130.36 per share, closing at Rs 5750 while Colgate Palm XD was runner up with the increase of Rs 99.74per share, closing at Rs 2094.73The top decliners were Sapphire Fiber with the decrease of Rs 40.13 per share, closing at Rs 762.62 and Murree Brewery with the decrease of Rs 35.99 per share closing at Rs 733.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Murree Brewery Company Limited Nestle Pakistan Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

6 minutes ago

European Central Bank sees further rate cuts, drop ..

11 seconds ago

ECB cuts deposit rate, holds two other key rates

13 seconds ago

ECB to restart huge stimulus programme from Nov 1

18 seconds ago

50 killed in train derailment in southeast DR Cong ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Parliament Invites Facebook, Google to Set ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.