The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 628 Points To Close At 32,184.03 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 05:27 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 628 points to close at 32,184.03 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index jumped by 628.56 points (1.99 percent) to close at 32,184.03point

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index jumped by 628.56 points (1.99 percent) to close at 32,184.03points.

A total of 136,566,730 shares were traded compared to the trade of 99,363,940shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.889 billion compared to Rs 3.973 billion last day.

Out of 357 companies, share prices of 263 companies recorded increase while 72 companies registered decrease whereas 22 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 15,508,500 and price per share of Rs 14.

57, Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 7,995,000 and price per share of Rs 7.76 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 7,783,500 and price per share of Rs 14.05.

The top advancer was Wyeth Pak Ltd with the increase of Rs 28 per share, closing at Rs 678 while Archroma Pak was runner up with the increase of Rs 20 per share, closing at Rs 480.

The top decliners were Sapphire Fiber with the decrease of Rs 36.04 per share, closing at Rs 684.90 and Rafhan Maize XD with the decrease of Rs 11 per share closing at Rs 5700.

