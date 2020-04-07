UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 652 Points To Close At 31,231 Points

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:46 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 652 points to close at 31,231 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 31,231.55 points as compared to 30,579.15 points on the last working day with the positive change of 652.40 points (2.13 %)

A total of 172,769,586 shares were traded compared to the trade 233,329,238 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 6.751 billion as compared to Rs 8.711 billion during last trading day.

As many as 335 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market on Tuesday, out of which 215 recorded gain and 100 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 20,393,000 shares and price per share of Rs 23.39, Hascol petrol with a volume of 19,858,000 price per share of Rs 14.85 and Fauji Cement with a volume of 9,848,500 and price per share of Rs 16.01.

Unilever Foods XD recorded maximum increase of Rs 292 per share, closing at Rs 7100 while Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs 71.99 per share, closing at Rs 1748.99.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs 50 per share, closing at Rs 732 whereas prices of Wyeth Pak LtdXD decreased by Rs 30 per share closing at Rs 705.

