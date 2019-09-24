UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 78 Points To Close At 31,829 Points

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:46 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 78 points to close at 31,829 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 78.03 points (0.25%) to close at 31829.24 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 78.03 points (0.25%) to close at 31829.24 points.

A total of 88,807,620 shares were traded compared to the trade of 86,617,880 shares during the last trading day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.883 billion compared to Rs 3.868 billion during last trading day.

Out of 341 companies, share prices of 183 companies recorded increase while 137 companies registered decrease whereas 21 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 17,677,000 shares and price per share of Rs14.

74, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 4,597,500 and price per share of Rs3.24 and Fauji CementXD with a volume of 2,992,000 and price per share of Rs 12.62.

The top advancer was Nestle PakistanXD with the increase of Rs107.24 per share, closing at Rs5750 while Colgate PalmXD was runner up with the increase of Rs101.85 per share, closing at Rs2138.85.

The top decliners were Canofi-Aventis with the decrease of Rs24.25 per share, closing at Rs470 and Murree Brewery with the decrease of Rs6.54 per share closing at Rs688.45.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Murree Brewery Company Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Billion

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

2 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

2 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

3 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.