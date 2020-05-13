The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 90 points to close at 33,693 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,693.04 points as compared to 33,603.02 points on the last working day, with positive change of 90.02 points (0.27%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 33,693.04 points as compared to 33,603.02 points on the last working day, with positive change of 90.02 points (0.27%).

A total of 219,201,627 shares were traded compared to 224,534,623 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs8.213 billion as compared to Rs7.365 billion during last trading day.

As many as 346 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 152 recorded gain and 174 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 23,239,500 shares and price per share of Rs27.41, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 16,308,500 with price per share of Rs21.01 and Dewan Cement with a volume of 16,179,000 and price per share of Rs8.24.

The Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs90 per share, closing at Rs7000, Sanofi-AventisXD was runner up with the increase of Rs28.15 per share, closing at Rs763.15.

The Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum decrease of Rs589 per share, closing at Rs9011, whereas prices of Indus Dyeing decreased by Rs46.06 per share closing at Rs570.