The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Gains 911 Point To Close At 31,884.45 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:33 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 911 point to close at 31,884.45 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 911.7 points (2.94 percent) to close at 31,884.45 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 911.7 points (2.94 percent) to close at 31,884.45 points.

A total of 261,691,230 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.631 billion.

Out of 389 companies, share prices of 334 companies recorded increase while 41 companies registered decrease whereas 14 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telcom with a volume of, 22,570,000 and price per share of Rs 0.

59, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 17,928,000 and price per share of Rs3.32 and Bank of Punjab with a volume of 14,809,000 and price per share of Rs 8.31.

The top advancer was Rafhan Maize with the increase of Rs 300 per share, closing at Rs 6300 while Nestle Pakistan was runner up with the increase of Rs 57.61 per share, closing at Rs 6187.61.

The top decliners were Punjab Oil with the decrease of Rs 9.44 per share, closing at Rs 179.55 and Pak Engineering with the decrease of Rs 8.82 per share closing at Rs 167.68.

