The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lose 478 points

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index shed 478.7 points (1.6%) to close at 30,158 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index shed 478.7 points (1.6%) to close at 30,158 points.

A total of 87,306,890 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.95 billion.

Out of 298 companies, share prices of 76 companies recorded increase while 208 companies registered decrease whereas 14 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were LOTCHEM with a volume of 15,128,500 and its price per share decreased by Rs 0.

13 and closed at Rs 15.93, KEL with a volume of 5,019,000 and its price per share also went down by Rs 0.16 to Rs 19.97 and WTL with a volume of 4,805,000 as its price per share increased by Rs 0.04 to Rs 0.76.

The top advancer was GRYL with the increase of Re 1 per share (39.22%), closing at Rs 3.55 while DWTM was runner up with the increase of Rs 0.3 per share, closing at Rs 1.25.

The top decliner was JATM with decrease of Rs 0.99 per share (39.29%), closing at Rs 1.53 followed by TSMF with decline of Rs 0.45 (18%) and closed at Rs 1.53 per share.