The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 102 Points To Close At 34,083 Points

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:21 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 102 points to close at 34,083 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index went down by 102.73 points (0.30%) to close at 3483.53 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Tuesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index went down by 102.73 points (0.30%) to close at 3483.53 points.

A total of 156,402,300 shares were traded compared to the trade of 137,932,650 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.300 billion compared to Rs4.799 billion during last trading day.

Out of 368 companies, share prices of 185 companies recorded increase, 158 companies registered decrease whereas25 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 18,275,500 shares and price per share of Rs 1.

06, Fauji Cement with a volume of 14,256,500 and price per share of Rs 14.84 and Lotte Chemical with a volume of 8,671,500 and price per share of Rs 16.01.

The top advancer was Unilever food with the increase of Rs321.04 per share, closing at Rs 6746.99 while Colgate Palm was runner up with the increase of Rs50 per share, closing at Rs1949.99.

The top decliners were Sanofi-Aventis with the decrease of Rs22.50 per share, closing at Rs527.10 and Ismail Ind with the decrease of Rs18 per share closing at Rs350.

