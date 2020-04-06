UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 1042 Points To Close At 30,579 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 05:33 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 1042 points to close at 30,579 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 30,579.15 points as compared to 31,621.79 points on the last working day with the negative change of 1042.64 points (3.30%)

A total of 233,329,238 shares were traded compared to the trade 251,874,893 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 8.711 billion as compared to Rs 9.262 billion during last trading day.

As many as 339 companies' transacted shares in the Stock Market on Monday, out of which 47 recorded gain and 278 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 23,037,500 shares and price per share of Rs 22.25, Hascol petrol with a volume of 20,174,500 price per share of Rs 13.85 and K- electric ltd with a volume of 17,013,000 and price per share of Rs 2.75.

Pak Tobacco recorded maximum increase of Rs 79 per share, closing at Rs 1677 while Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the increase of Rs 38.69 per share, closing at Rs 554.69.

Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs 98.99 per share, closing at Rs 1901 whereas prices of Sapphire Tex decreased by Rs 63.30 per share closing at Rs 782.

