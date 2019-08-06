UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 180.13 Points To Close At 31,000 Points

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:34 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 180.13 points to close at 31,000 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 180.13 points (0.58 percent) to close at 31,000.67 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 180.13 points (0.58 percent) to close at 31,000.67 points.

A total of 54,322,450 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs2.667 billion.

Out of 320 companies, share prices of 112 companies recorded increase while 193 companies registered decrease whereas 15 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of, 4,867,000 and price per share of Rs 17.

03, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 3,115,500 and price per share of Rs 3.29 and Hub Power Co. with a volume of 2,421,000 and price per share of Rs68.76.

The top advancer was Ismail Ind with the increase of Rs14.90 per share, closing at Rs379.90 while Hinopak Motor was runner up with the increase of Rs11.90 per share, closing at Rs295 per share.

The top decliners were Colgate Palm with the decrease of Rs94.99 per share, closing at Rs1805 and Sapphire Fiber with the decrease of Rs46 per share closing at Rs900 per share.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top HinoPak Motors Limited Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Ismail Industries Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hub Power Company Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Infinix S4 Beats The Competition By A Mile - Offer ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

20 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau PM, ADFD Director-General discuss co ..

20 minutes ago

Police Sub-Inspector shot dead in Pishin in Quetta ..

4 minutes ago

Dr. Amir Muhammad Gachki assumed charge as MS Bola ..

4 minutes ago

Corps Commanders' Conference held on single point ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.