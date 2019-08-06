The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 180.13 points to close at 31,000 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 180.13 points (0.58 percent) to close at 31,000.67 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 180.13 points (0.58 percent) to close at 31,000.67 points.

A total of 54,322,450 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs2.667 billion.

Out of 320 companies, share prices of 112 companies recorded increase while 193 companies registered decrease whereas 15 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of, 4,867,000 and price per share of Rs 17.

03, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 3,115,500 and price per share of Rs 3.29 and Hub Power Co. with a volume of 2,421,000 and price per share of Rs68.76.

The top advancer was Ismail Ind with the increase of Rs14.90 per share, closing at Rs379.90 while Hinopak Motor was runner up with the increase of Rs11.90 per share, closing at Rs295 per share.

The top decliners were Colgate Palm with the decrease of Rs94.99 per share, closing at Rs1805 and Sapphire Fiber with the decrease of Rs46 per share closing at Rs900 per share.