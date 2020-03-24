UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 2,102 Points, Closes At 28,564

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 2,102 points, closes at 28,564

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 28,564.83 points as compared to 30,667.41 points on the last working day with the negative change of 2,102.58 points (6.68%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 28,564.83 points as compared to 30,667.41 points on the last working day with the negative change of 2,102.58 points (6.68%).

A total of 98,788,497 shares valuing 2.484 billion were traded against 244,998,438 shares valuing Rs 8.470 billion on the previous day.

The shares of some 285 companies were transacted in the stock market, 24 of them recorded gains and 253 sustained losses whereas the share price of eight companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 25,596,500 shares and price per share of Rs 2.99, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 11,911,500 and price per share of Rs 8.71, and Bank of Punjab XD with a volume of 9,611,500 and price per share of Rs 8.01.

Bata (Pak) recorded maximum increase of Rs 47.87 per share, closing at Rs 1408.58 while Sapphire Fiber was the runner-up with the increase of Rs 33.35 per share, closing at Rs 809.99. Colgate Palm recorded maximum decrease of Rs 162.79 per share, closing at Rs 2,007.87, whereas the prices of Philip Morris Pak decreased by Rs 145.54 per share closing at Rs1795.11.

The PSX triggered Market Halt at 11:37 am due to 5 percent decline in KSE-30 Index and all the equity based derivative markets remained suspended for 120 minutes.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange as a front line regulator has introduced market halt action with the approval of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in accordance with the international best practices as a means to safeguard the interests of investors and stakeholders. This is a standard protocol for risk management purposes which is triggered when the KSE30 index moves 4% either way and remains there for five consecutive minutes. "Market halt" procedure has been introduced by the PSX as a front line regulator in line with international best practices and approved by SECP in PSX regulations in December of 2019. The objective of introducing market halt is to safeguard investors and market participants during volatile markets. During this halt, trading in all securities remains temporarily suspended in order to ensure a cooling off period and run a mark to market activity as a risk management measure. PSX remains at the forefront of the Capital market to provide a fair, transparent, and efficient marketplace for the benefit of investors, issuers and all stakeholders.

