The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 264 Points To Close At 31,565 Points

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:43 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 264 points to close at 31,565 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 264.03 points (0.83%) to close at 31565.21 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 264.03 points (0.83%) to close at 31565.21 points.

A total of 104,764,940 shares were traded compared to the trade of 88,807,620 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.166 billion compared to Rs3.883 billion during last trading day.

Out of 362 companies, share prices of 130 companies recorded increase while 212 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 14,896,500 shares and price per share of Rs3.

26, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 12,449,000 and price per share of Rs0.93 and PSO with a volume of 6,961,800 and price per share of Rs 155.93.

The top advancer was Unilever FoodsXD with the increase of Rs77 per share, closing at Rs5600 while ICI PakistanXD was runner up with the increase of Rs20.08 per share, closing at Rs465.89.

The top decliners were Nestle PakistanXD with the decrease of Rs166.5 per share, closing at Rs5583.5 and Colgate PalmXD with the decrease of Rs89.85 per share closing at Rs2049.

