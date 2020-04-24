UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Loses 44.45, Closes At 32806 Points

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:41 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 44.45, closes at 32806 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 32,806.38 points as compared to 32,850.83 points on the last working day with the positive change of 44.45 points (0.14%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 32,806.38 points as compared to 32,850.83 points on the last working day with the positive change of 44.45 points (0.14%).

A total of 120,578,701 shares were traded compared to the trade 204,362,252 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs4.913 billion as compared to Rs9.405 billion during last trading day.

As many as 332 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 101 recorded gain and 209 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Hascol petrol with a volume of 14,338,000 shares and price per share of Rs 14.93, Maple Leaf with a volume of 14,169,000 price per share of Rs 26.72 and Kot Addu Power with a volume of 11,984,500 and price per share of Rs23.22.

Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum increase of Rs441.75 per share, closing at Rs7999 Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the increase of Rs45.24 per share, closing at Rs 653.75.

Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum decrease of Rs 156.52 per share, closing at Rs1930.47 whereas prices of Pak Tobacco decreased by Rs58.33 per share closing at Rs1629.67.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Kot Addu Power Company Limited Sapphire Fibers Limited Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Italy to ease virus lockdown over four weeks: repo ..

37 seconds ago

Covid-19 shrinks commercial car market 23.2% in Q1 ..

19 seconds ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) fears ..

20 seconds ago

UK submariners in hot water over lockdown party

22 seconds ago

China sees booming internet traffic in epidemic pe ..

23 seconds ago

Nurse murdered in Sargodha

11 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.