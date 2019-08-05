The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 485.61 points to close at 31,180 points

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 05:29 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend on Monday as KSE 100 index lost 485.61 points (1.53 percent) to close at 31180.80 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend on Monday as KSE 100 index lost 485.61 points (1.53 percent) to close at 31180.80 points.

A total of 52,009,690 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs1.790 billion.

Out of 314 companies, share prices of 66 companies recorded increase while 227 companies registered decrease whereas 21 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of, 4,838,000 and price per share of Rs 17.

22, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 4,200,000 and price per share of Rs 12.30 and Inter.Steel Ltd with a volume of 3,518,500 and price per share of Rs33.22The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs199 per share, closing at Rs5,899 while Ismail Ind was runner up with the increase of Rs14.57 per share, closing at Rs365 per share.

The top decliners were Siemens Pak with the decrease of Rs28 per share, closing at Rs562 and Indus Motor Co with the decrease of Rs20.99 per share closing at Rs1109.61 per share.

