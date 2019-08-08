The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 539.47 points to close at 29,737 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 539.47 points (1.78 percent) to close at 29,737.98 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index lost 539.47 points (1.78 percent) to close at 29,737.98 points.

A total of 109,097,620 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs4.344 billion.

Out of 338 companies, share prices of 76 companies recorded increase while 238 companies registered decrease whereas 24 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of, 10,321,000 and price per share of Rs 3.

15, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 7,769,000 and price per share of Rs8.34 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 6,652,000 and price per share of Rs16.99.

The frontrunner was Nestle Pakistan with the increase of Rs285.59 per share, closing at Rs6013 while Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up with the increase of Rs22 per share, closing at Rs572 per share.

The top decliners were Unilever Foods with the decrease of Rs 280 per share, closing at Rs 5320 and Indus Motor Co with the decrease of Rs 25 per share closing at Rs 1009.23 per share.