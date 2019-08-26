UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Sheds 829 Point To Closes At 30,520 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:21 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sheds 829 point to closes at 30,520 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index plunged by 829.42 points (2.65 percent) to close at 30,520.60 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 index plunged by 829.42 points (2.65 percent) to close at 30,520.60 points.

A total of 122,081,010 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.792 billion.

Out of 335 companies, share prices of 56 companies recorded increase while 269 companies registered decrease whereas 10 companies remained stable in today's trading.

The three top traded companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 19,792,000 and price per share of Rs16.

29, Bank of Punjab with a volume of 6,984,500 and price per share of Rs8.45 and Maple Leaf with a volume of 6,614,500 and price per share of Rs19.97The top advancer was Pak Tobacco XD with the increase of Rs108.65 per share, closing at Rs2281.65 while Sanofi-Aventis was runner up with the increase of Rs27.30 per share, closing at Rs576.

The top decliners were Murree Brewery with the decrease of Rs38.6 per share, closing at Rs732.4 and Bhanero Tex with the decrease of Rs38 per share closing at Rs762.

