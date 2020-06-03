UrduPoint.com
The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Witnesses Nominal Decline Of 6.63 Points To Close At 34,408 Points

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:54 PM

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed a slight bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,401.42 points as compared to 34,408.05 points on the last working day, with negative change of 6.63 points (0.02%)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed a slight bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,401.42 points as compared to 34,408.05 points on the last working day, with negative change of 6.63 points (0.02%).

A total of 129,951,584 shares were traded compared to the trade 221,691,441 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs6.821 billion as compared to Rs8.616 billion during last trading day.

As many as 356 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 131 recorded gain and 202 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 7,763,000 shares and price per share of Rs 27.88, Pak Elektron with a volume of 7,387,000 with price per share of Rs24.15 and Pak Petroleum with a volume of 6,961,021 and price per share of Rs95.11.

The Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs46.67 per share, closing at Rs 6800 while Pak Tobacco was runner up with the increase of Rs 26.11 per share, closing at Rs1620.61.

Indus Dyeing witnessed maximum decrease of Rs47.85 per share, closing at Rs 590.15, whereas prices of Rafhan MaizeXD) decreased by Rs45.67 per share closing at Rs 7011.

