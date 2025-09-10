The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) extends bullish run, gains 457 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index extended its bullish momentum on Wednesday, gaining 457.27 points, a positive change of 0.29 percent, to close at 157,020.80 points against 156,563.53 points on the previous trading day

A total of 996,270,293 shares were traded during the day compared to 1,068,521,605 shares the last trading day, while the value of shares stood at Rs 52.727 billion against Rs 55.190 billion previously.

As many as 486 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 226 of them recorded gains, 227 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 75,546,108 shares at Rs 1.

56 per share, Bank of Punjab with 72,460,270 shares at Rs 18.68 per share, and K-Electric Limited with 61,348,128 shares at Rs 5.60 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 1,009.50 per share price, closing at Rs 25,666.00, followed by Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 62.11 rise in its per share price to close at Rs 9,577.11.

On the other hand, Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 118.27 per share, closing at Rs 32,198.98, followed by Bhanero Textile Mills Limited with Rs 54.26 decline to close at Rs 945.74.

Meanwhile, in the futures market, as many as 328 companies traded shares, out of which 161 recorded gains, 163 sustained losses, and the share price of 4 companies remained unchanged.