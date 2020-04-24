The Prime Minister Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood announces refunds of Rs 828 miln for non-textile sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Prime Minister Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday announced that Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) refunds of Rs 828 million for non-textile sector had been transferred to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and reimbursement would start from tomorrow

He said the western economic block would gradually opening up there market and there were trickles of order coming from them to provide huge opportunity to the local industrial sector, he said in tweet.

He said that "I am appealing to local textiles industry to take full advantage of these new opportunities to enter in new segment and new geography.

He reiterated that the government would fully support to the Industrial sector in that regard.