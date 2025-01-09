- Home
- Business
- The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) alerts public against fraudulent investmen ..
The Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Alerts Public Against Fraudulent Investment Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 08:15 PM
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has identified another illegal deposit taking/investment scheme being operated under the name of Summit 4X Trade and Summit AH Experts. The scheme's sponsors, Abdul Hai and Summer Abbas, are mainly targeting the residents of district Layyah through branch offices, WhatsApp and calls
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has identified another illegal deposit taking/investment scheme being operated under the name of Summit 4X Trade and Summit AH Experts. The scheme's sponsors, Abdul Hai and Summer Abbas, are mainly targeting the residents of district Layyah through branch offices, WhatsApp and calls.
They persuade the people to make investment in Summit 4X Trade and Summit AH Experts promising lucrative profits of up to 30 percent.
To further their deceptive motives, Mr. Abdul Hai has registered a Company namely Summit AH Experts (SMC-Private) Limited with SECP under the Companies Act, 2017, to create an illusion of legitimacy by misusing its registration status to gain public trust, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
The SECP clarifies that the Company or unregistered entities are not authorized to accept deposits/ investments in any form or arrangement.
The SECP strongly warned the general public not to invest or deposit funds with Summit 4X Trade/Summit AH Experts/ Summit AH Experts (SMC-Private) Limited or any similar illegal investment or deposit-taking platform.
The SECP has added the name of the Company to the "List of Companies Engaged in Unauthorized Activities" on the SECP’s official website. In addition, SECP has referred this matter to the relevant investigative authorities for further action against those involved in this illegal activity.
The general public is once again reminded that a company’s “Certificate of Incorporation” only confirms its registration with the SECP and does not authorize the company to raise deposits or launch investment schemes. The SECP urges individuals to remain vigilant and verify the legitimacy of any investment opportunity through its official channels.
Recent Stories
Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after admitting he abused wife
Clashes as crowds welcome Mozambique opposition leader home from exile
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) alerts public against ..
Dacoit nabbed within hours for robbing foreign national: DIG Islamabad
Police foils livestock theft
MBRSC announces final preparations for MBZ-SAT launch
New Lebanon president says country entering 'new phase' after vote
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi receives Minister of Justice
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates Institute ..
Agriculture department seizes fake pesticides
345 people held for power theft this year
Rs. 1.5m approved for cops' medical expenses
More Stories From Business
-
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) alerts public against fraudulent investmen ..38 seconds ago
-
PSDP 2024-25: Govt. releases Rs376.186 bln funds in six months48 minutes ago
-
SIEs Swat, Dir to usher industrial development in region: SACM1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 16.38 billion1 hour ago
-
US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets1 hour ago
-
Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity prices: Energy Minister4 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 09 January 20251 hour ago
-
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) upgrades Pakistan’s growth prospects to 3% in FY20251 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
China's annual inflation matches estimates at 0.1% in December7 hours ago
-
Germany's industrial output grows much faster than expected7 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday open7 hours ago