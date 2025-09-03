Open Menu

The Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Leads COMCEC Sustainability Task Force Webinar On ISSB Reporting Standards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:34 PM

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organized and moderated a webinar for the COMCEC Capital Market Regulators (CMR) Forum Sustainability Task Force, focused on the Implementation of ISSB Reporting Standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organized and moderated a webinar for the COMCEC Capital Market Regulators (CMR) Forum Sustainability Task Force, focused on the Implementation of ISSB Reporting Standards.

Established under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Task Force provides a platform for capital market regulators of member states to collaborate on sustainable finance, ESG reporting, and the adoption of international sustainability standards.

The session drew strong participation from member jurisdictions and professional bodies, underscoring the growing regional commitment to advancing sustainability reporting. It featured perspectives from Pakistan, Türkiye, and Malaysia, which focused on regulatory frameworks, capacity-building, and the challenges of adopting ISSB standards.

The SECP shared Pakistan’s regulatory journey and its phased roadmap for ISSB adoption, highlighting initiatives to strengthen market capacity and engage stakeholders.

These efforts demonstrate that Pakistan is not only keeping pace with regional peers but is, in certain areas, moving ahead—a testament to the country’s strong commitment and proactive approach to advancing sustainability and ESG practices.

Contributions from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), Türkiye’s Public Oversight, Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority, and the Securities Commission Malaysia further enriched the dialogue with practical insights and international experiences.

The discussions emphasized the importance of capacity building, collaboration and phased implementation strategies to ensure effective ISSB adoption. The SECP reaffirmed its commitment to fostering regional cooperation and strengthening sustainability reporting practices in line with global standards.

 The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ..

More Stories From Business