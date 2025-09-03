- Home
- Business
- News
- The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) leads COMCEC Sustainability Task Force Web ..
The Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Leads COMCEC Sustainability Task Force Webinar On ISSB Reporting Standards
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 09:34 PM
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organized and moderated a webinar for the COMCEC Capital Market Regulators (CMR) Forum Sustainability Task Force, focused on the Implementation of ISSB Reporting Standards
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organized and moderated a webinar for the COMCEC Capital Market Regulators (CMR) Forum Sustainability Task Force, focused on the Implementation of ISSB Reporting Standards.
Established under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Task Force provides a platform for capital market regulators of member states to collaborate on sustainable finance, ESG reporting, and the adoption of international sustainability standards.
The session drew strong participation from member jurisdictions and professional bodies, underscoring the growing regional commitment to advancing sustainability reporting. It featured perspectives from Pakistan, Türkiye, and Malaysia, which focused on regulatory frameworks, capacity-building, and the challenges of adopting ISSB standards.
The SECP shared Pakistan’s regulatory journey and its phased roadmap for ISSB adoption, highlighting initiatives to strengthen market capacity and engage stakeholders.
These efforts demonstrate that Pakistan is not only keeping pace with regional peers but is, in certain areas, moving ahead—a testament to the country’s strong commitment and proactive approach to advancing sustainability and ESG practices.
Contributions from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), Türkiye’s Public Oversight, Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority, and the Securities Commission Malaysia further enriched the dialogue with practical insights and international experiences.
The discussions emphasized the importance of capacity building, collaboration and phased implementation strategies to ensure effective ISSB adoption. The SECP reaffirmed its commitment to fostering regional cooperation and strengthening sustainability reporting practices in line with global standards.
Recent Stories
Security further tightened in red zone, diplomatic enclave: SSP Zeeshan
Bugti visits Civil Hospital, CMH to inquire after injured of Quetta blast
Court halts controversial “Victoria Night” festival
Analysts term President Xi–PM Shehbaz meeting in Beijing as milestone in Pak-C ..
Additional IG directs zero-tolerance policy against overloaded vehicles
Sukkur set for mega development project: Barrister Arslan
Asia Cup 2025: India likely to host tournament without lead sponsor amid tough l ..
SACM, Chairman Mardan Board discuss exams' digitisation
UAF VC urges collective OIC efforts for agricultural prosperity
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan faces legal trouble in India
Pakistan, Punjab weather update; heavy rainfalls, floods likely until September ..
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) leads COMCEC Sustainab ..
More Stories From Business
-
UAF VC urges collective OIC efforts for agricultural prosperity1 minute ago
-
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) leads COMCEC Sustainability Task Force Web ..2 minutes ago
-
Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, global markets4 hours ago
-
SMEDA, PMN discuss collaboration to enhance microfinance in country4 hours ago
-
LCCI calls for urgent construction of rainwater harvesting dams3 hours ago
-
RCCI shines at the global stage4 hours ago
-
CM Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme Phase-II to be launched Soon: Chaudhry Shafay4 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,226 more points3 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar3 hours ago
-
Gold price soars to record high of Rs. 376,700 per tola6 hours ago
-
Zero tolerance for violators of SPS protocols: Rana Tanveer7 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim8 hours ago