The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) holds workshop on 'Promotion of Digital Insurance'

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), on Monday organized a workshop on "Promotion of Digital Insurance Opportunities, Challenges and Way Forward" to explore opportunities and challenges in the digitization of insurance business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), on Monday organized a workshop on "Promotion of Digital Insurance Opportunities, Challenges and Way Forward" to explore opportunities and challenges in the digitization of insurance business.

The workshop was aimed at encouraging stakeholders to utilize platform of Regulatory Sandbox for introducing innovation,said a press release issued by SECP here.

The SECP Commissioner (Insurance) Shaukat Hussain welcomed the participants and shared SECP's vision and commitment for transforming the insurance sector into a financially sound and technology driven robust industry.

The Primary purpose for organizing this workshop was to encourage open dialogue and brainstorming between the various stakeholders such as regulator, insurance industry, technology providers for development of digital insurance.

Participants from diverse backgrounds, including insurance companies, insurance brokers, web aggregator, insurtech/fintech companies, young startups, and educational institutions attended the workshop and shared their ideas for development of insurance industry through technology innovations.

The participants also discussed current hurdles and bottlenecks that needs to address for the development of digital insurance.

During the workshop, the participants were also encouraged to brainstorm on the new and innovative ideas that can be brought under the enabling platform provided by SECP through introduction of Pakistan's first Regulatory Sandbox for financial services industry.

The participants lauded SECP's efforts in bringing the various stakeholders on platform to work together for the organized development of insurance industry.

