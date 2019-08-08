UrduPoint.com
The State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 124.95 Bn Into Market

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:51 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 124.95 bn into market

The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 124.95 billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 124.95 billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

All eight bids offered were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.38 percent, said a SBP press release.

