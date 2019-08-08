The State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 124.95 bn into market

The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 124.95 billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

All eight bids offered were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.38 percent, said a SBP press release.