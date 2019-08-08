The State Bank Of Pakistan Injects Rs 124.95 Bn Into Market
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:51 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday injected Rs 124.95 billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
All eight bids offered were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.38 percent, said a SBP press release.