The State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Announces Revocation Of Licenses Of Two Exchange Companies
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 07:26 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday revoked foreign exchange licenses of two exchange companies.
The central bank revoked licenses of M/s Capital Exchange Company-B (Pvt.) Ltd and Gohar Exchange Company-B (Pvt.
) Ltd, said a news release.
