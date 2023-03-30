The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announces revocation of licenses of two exchange companies

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday revoked foreign exchange licenses of two exchange companies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday revoked foreign exchange licenses of two exchange companies.

The central bank revoked licenses of M/s Capital Exchange Company-B (Pvt.) Ltd and Gohar Exchange Company-B (Pvt.

) Ltd, said a news release.

Accordingly, these companies are not authorized to carry out foreign exchange business.