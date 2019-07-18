UrduPoint.com
The State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Designates Domestic Systemically Important Banks

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) designates Domestic Systemically Important Banks

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday announced the designation of Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) for the year 2019 under the Framework for Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) that was introduced in April 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday announced the designation of Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) for the year 2019 under the Framework for Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs) that was introduced in April 2018.

The framework introduced by State Bank is consistent with the international standards and practices and takes into account the local dynamics, said a SBP press statement received here.

It specifies the methodology for the identification and designation of D-SIBs, enhanced regulatory and supervisory requirements, and implementation guidelines, the statement said adding that these enhanced requirements aim to further strengthen the resilience of the Systemically Important banks against shocks and augment their risk management capacities.

The identification of D-SIBs involves two-step process as in the first step, sample banks are identified each year based on the quantitative and qualitative criteria while in the second step, D-SIBs are designated from among the sample banks on the basis of institutions' systemic score in terms of their size, interconnectedness, substitutability, and complexity.

In line with D-SIBs framework, State Bank has carried out the annual assessment on the basis of financials of end December 2018.

As per this assessment, three banks viz.� Habib Bank Ltd., National Bank of Pakistan, and United Bank Ltd. have been designated as D-SIBs for the year 2019.

These banks will be subject to enhanced supervisory requirements and higher capital surcharge in the form of additional common equity tier-1 capital (CET-1) with effect from March 31, 2020.

The additional CET-1 requirement for National Bank of Pakistan and Habib bank would be 2 percent and for United Bank it would be 1 percent.

Besides, branches of Global-Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) operating in Pakistan will hold additional CET1 capital against their risk-weighted assets in Pakistan at the rate as applicable on the respective principal G-SIB.

