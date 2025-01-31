The State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Injects Over Rs11.4 Trillion In The Market
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 09:15 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs11,415.5 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday
The SBP, during the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on January 31, 2025 for 7-day and
28-day tenors, accepted an amount of Rs10,529.5 billion offered through 48 bids.
The central bank received 21 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs2,003.1 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.05 to 12.12 percent while 27 bids were received for the 28-day tenor offering an amount of Rs8,526.4 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.04 to 12.10%.
The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the quotes for 7-day tenor at 12.05% rate of return and for 28-day tenor at 12.04% rate of return.
Meanwhile, the central bank also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors and further injected Rs886 billion into the market.
The central bank received 5 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs498 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.08 to 12.12 % while 4 bids were received for 28-day tenor offering an amount of Rs388 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.08 to 12.12%. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the quotes for 7-day and 8-day tenors at 12.08% rate of return.
