Open Menu

The State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Injects Over Rs11.4 Trillion In The Market

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 09:15 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs11.4 trillion in the market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs11,415.5 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs11,415.5 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday.

The SBP, during the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on January 31, 2025 for 7-day and

28-day tenors, accepted an amount of Rs10,529.5 billion offered through 48 bids.

The central bank received 21 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs2,003.1 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.05 to 12.12 percent while 27 bids were received for the 28-day tenor offering an amount of Rs8,526.4 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.04 to 12.10%.

The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the quotes for 7-day tenor at 12.05% rate of return and for 28-day tenor at 12.04% rate of return.

Meanwhile, the central bank also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors and further injected Rs886 billion into the market.

The central bank received 5 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs498 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.08 to 12.12 % while 4 bids were received for 28-day tenor offering an amount of Rs388 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.08 to 12.12%. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the quotes for 7-day and 8-day tenors at 12.08% rate of return.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

3 minutes ago
 Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigat ..

Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar exp ..

2 minutes ago
 Chipmaker Intel beats revenue expectations amidst ..

Chipmaker Intel beats revenue expectations amidst Q4 loss

27 seconds ago
 17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showc ..

17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showcases beauty, authenticity of E ..

14 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Cl ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Fencing Club Board

14 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors o ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Board of Directors of Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Cl ..

14 minutes ago
Israeli military offensive on Jenin continues for ..

Israeli military offensive on Jenin continues for eleventh day

14 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways named Official Airline Sponsor of M ..

Etihad Airways named Official Airline Sponsor of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

15 minutes ago
 MoHAP organises annual 'Hayat Congress' for organ ..

MoHAP organises annual 'Hayat Congress' for organ donation, transplantation

15 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomes delegation of Indian-A ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomes delegation of Indian-American leaders

15 minutes ago
 HoW explores collaborations in library sciences wi ..

HoW explores collaborations in library sciences with National Library of France

15 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 13th edition of S ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 13th edition of Sikka Art & Design Festival

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business