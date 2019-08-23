UrduPoint.com
The State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Injects Rs 813.5 Bn Into Market

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:09 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs 813.5 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs 813.5 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Twenty one bids were offered and all were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.36 percent per annum, said a SBP statement.

