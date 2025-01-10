The State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Injects Rs1.9 Trillion In Market
Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs1,916.3 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs1,916.3 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday.
The SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on January 10, 2025 for 7-day and 28-day tenors and, as per results issued, accepted an amount of Rs1,626.3 billion offered through 19 bids.
The central bank received 17 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs1,514.3 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.05 to 13.10 percent while 2 bids were received for the 28-day tenor offering an amount of Rs112 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.
06 to 13.08 %.
The central bank accepted the entire amount offered through 17 quotes for 7-day tenor at 13.05% rate of return. The SBP also accepted both the quotes offered for 28-day tenor with entire amount at 13.06% rate of return.
Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors and injected Rs290 billion into the market while accepting the 2 quotes offered.
The central bank received 2 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs290 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.08 to 13.10 % while no bid was received for 28-day tenor. The SBP accepted both the quotes for 7-day tenor with the entire offered amount at 13.08% rate of return.
Recent Stories
MDCAT likely to be scrapped for admission in medical universities
Inflow of workers’ remittance records 32.8% growth in H1FY25
Weather Lahore, Islamabad; new rain system to enter Pakistan on January 14, 2025
Secretary General OIC emphasizes collaboration in science and technology to over ..
PSX continues to face downward trajectory
Imran Khan says no option left for them, vows to take their cases to int'l level
Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single parents to gives their lives ..
ISSI signs MoU with Center for International Strategic Studies, Azad Jammu and K ..
China's central bank suspends treasury bond purchases
UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources
‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..
SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan
More Stories From Business
-
Inflow of workers’ remittance records 32.8% growth in H1FY254 minutes ago
-
PSX continues to face downward trajectory24 minutes ago
-
China's central bank suspends treasury bond purchases5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 20242 hours ago
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs1.9 trillion in market4 minutes ago
-
PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiatus3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 20259 hours ago
-
US Fed's December rate cut should be its last for now: official2 minutes ago
-
US Fed's December rate cut was 'final' step to recalibrate policy: official2 minutes ago