The State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Injects Rs1.9 Trillion In Market

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2025 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs1,916.3 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday.

The SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on January 10, 2025 for 7-day and 28-day tenors and, as per results issued, accepted an amount of Rs1,626.3 billion offered through 19 bids.

The central bank received 17 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs1,514.3 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.05 to 13.10 percent while 2 bids were received for the 28-day tenor offering an amount of Rs112 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.

06 to 13.08 %.

The central bank accepted the entire amount offered through 17 quotes for 7-day tenor at 13.05% rate of return. The SBP also accepted both the quotes offered for 28-day tenor with entire amount at 13.06% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors and injected Rs290 billion into the market while accepting the 2 quotes offered.

The central bank received 2 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs290 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.08 to 13.10 % while no bid was received for 28-day tenor. The SBP accepted both the quotes for 7-day tenor with the entire offered amount at 13.08% rate of return.

More Stories From Business