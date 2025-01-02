The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs823 billion in the market

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 07:21 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Thursday, injected Rs823.45 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Thursday, injected Rs823.45 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO).

The SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on January 2, 2025 for 8-day tenor and, as per results issued, accepted an amount of Rs627.95 billion offered through 11 bids.

The central bank received 11 bids cumulatively offering an amount of Rs627.

95 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.06 to 13.09 percent.

The central bank accepted the entire amount offered at 13.06% rate of return. Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 8-day tenor and injected Rs195.5 billion into the market.

The central bank received 4 bids quoting an amount of Rs195.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 13.10 to 13.12 %.The SBP accepted all the 4 quotes with the entire offered amount at 13.10% rate of return.

