The State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Mops Up Rs 460b From Market
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 08:08 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday mopped up Rs460 billion from the market through Open Market Operation, Repo Sale to remove excess liquidity from the banking system
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday mopped up Rs460 billion from the market through Open Market Operation, Repo Sale to remove excess liquidity from the banking system.
The SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Repo Sale (Mop-up) on December 31, 2024 for 3-day tenor and taken Rs460 billion from the market, the OMO results issued here shown.
The central bank received 2 bids for 3-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs460 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.90 to 12.95 percent. The SBP accepted entire amount of both the quotes offered for 3-day tenor at 12.95% rate of return.
Recent Stories
Humanitarian situation in Gaza, West Bank worsens due to Israeli aggression: Pal ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with dignitaries, senior officials at Za'abeel Majlis
SSP directs for strict ban on firing, hooliganism
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) mops up Rs 460b from market
UAE's successful mediation between Russia, Ukraine reflects its role in promotin ..
Pakistan's sports goods exports to China register increase in 2024
“Uraan Pakistan” poised to ensure sustainable economic growth: Federal Minis ..
Dec 31 last date for encashment of withdrawn National Prize Bonds
Five cases registered against Kanwal Shauzeb, IHC told
Sharjeel extends greetings on new year, says aerial firing is banned
Havelian Small Industry project gains momentum, notices issued for dues recovery
DC Upper Kohistan for safeguarding inmates rights
More Stories From Business
-
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) mops up Rs 460b from market1 minute ago
-
“Uraan Pakistan” poised to ensure sustainable economic growth: Federal Minister for Finance and ..56 minutes ago
-
Dec 31 last date for encashment of withdrawn National Prize Bonds41 minutes ago
-
Ahsan sees SIFC, CPEC-5Cs as ‘golden opportunities’ to succeed Pakistan’s 5Es framework56 minutes ago
-
Big changes await world during Trump 2.0: Experts2 hours ago
-
Taiwan's average temperature in 2024 hits record high2 hours ago
-
Consultation paper on improvement in conduct of corporate briefing session2 hours ago
-
KPRA seals restaurant for tax evasion2 hours ago
-
CCP Imposes Rs 275m in penalties for cartelization and deceptive marketing in 20242 hours ago
-
SIAL concludes 2024 with milestone achievements2 hours ago
-
PSX sheds 132 points3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, ADB sign $200 mln loan agreement to strengthen power distribution2 hours ago