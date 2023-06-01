UrduPoint.com

The State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Reminds Public To Encash Withdrawn Prize Bonds By Extended Deadline Of June 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 06:59 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reminds public to encash withdrawn prize bonds by extended deadline of June 30

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Thursday, reminded the citizens to encash or redeem withdrawn prize bonds by June 30, 2023 to avail the final opportunity that was unlikely to be extended further

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Thursday, reminded the citizens to encash or redeem withdrawn prize bonds by June 30, 2023 to avail the final opportunity that was unlikely to be extended further.

The central bank, in a statement issued here, stated that withdrawn prize bonds of Rs.7500, 15,000, 25,000 and 40,000 could be redeemed from SBP Banking Services Corporation office and branches of commercial banks across the country.

The SBP has also issued necessary instructions to commercial banks for accepting requests from general public for encashment or exchange of the prize bonds till the extended date.

It is pertinent to mention that federal government, earlier, had fixed deadline of June 30, 2022, for redemption or encashment of the withdrawn prize bonds.

However, considering that some of the prize bond holders could not get their bonds redeemed, a final opportunity has been given to the public to get the withdrawn prize bonds of Rs.7500, 15,000, 25,000 and Rs. 40,000 redeemed or en-cashed by June 30, 2023.

The investors of aforesaid prize bonds had opportunity of encashment at face value, conversion to registered premium Prize Bonds of Rs. 25,000 and/or Rs. 40,000 or replacement with Special Savings Certificates (SSC) or Defense Savings Certificates (DSC), the statement elaborated.

The SBP has encouraged the general public holding the bonds to avail the final opportunity and get their holdings redeemed before the fixed date as those prize bonds shall not be en-cashable or exchangeable after the expiry of the extended deadline and thereby rendering them worthless.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Bank June Prize Bond From Government

Recent Stories

Biden Admin. 'Uncomfortable' With Envoy's Claim of ..

Biden Admin. 'Uncomfortable' With Envoy's Claim of South Africa Arming Russia - ..

5 minutes ago
 PSO to sponsor top ranked Army's Ibrahim in Nation ..

PSO to sponsor top ranked Army's Ibrahim in National, International Squash event ..

3 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Inno ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Innovate for Sustainable World’ ..

30 minutes ago
 flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

Flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

30 minutes ago
 Minister, WB officials discuss establishment of RD ..

Minister, WB officials discuss establishment of RDC

3 minutes ago
 ADNOC and Nafis to generate 5,000 new private sect ..

ADNOC and Nafis to generate 5,000 new private sector jobs for UAE nationals by 2 ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.