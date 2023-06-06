UrduPoint.com

The State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Renews ECAI Status Of VIS, PACRA

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 08:35 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) renews ECAI status of VIS, PACRA

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday renewed the status of the two credit rating agencies operating in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday renewed the status of the two credit rating agencies operating in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued here the status of VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS) and The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) was renewed as eligible or recognised External Credit Assessment Institutions (ECAIs) till December 31, 2023.

The central bank allowed banks and Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) using the standardised approach of the Basel framework to use credit ratings assigned by VIS and PACRA for CAR calculation purposes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Company Car Bank Basel December

Recent Stories

Emirates Dermatology Society and Novartis collabor ..

Emirates Dermatology Society and Novartis collaborate to raise awareness on skin ..

6 minutes ago
 Guterres Says UN Sending Aid to Ukraine in Wake of ..

Guterres Says UN Sending Aid to Ukraine in Wake of Kakhovka Dam Incident

23 minutes ago
 Four killed as rival gangs exchange fire over old ..

Four killed as rival gangs exchange fire over old enmity

23 minutes ago
 PCSP completes social audit training of 166 CDCs

PCSP completes social audit training of 166 CDCs

23 minutes ago
 Against Civilian Infrastructure Must Stop After De ..

Against Civilian Infrastructure Must Stop After Destruction of Kakhovka HPP - UN ..

23 minutes ago
 Decision on Restoration of Kakhovka Plant to Be Ma ..

Decision on Restoration of Kakhovka Plant to Be Made Soon - Official

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.