The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on June 12

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, announced to convene meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank on Monday, June 12, 2023 to decide about the Monetary Policy.

According to a news release issued here the central bank would issue the Monetary Policy Statement on the same day following the MPC meeting.

The MPC in its previous meeting held on April 4, 2023 decided to increase the policy rate by 100 basis points to 21 percent arguing that raising the policy rate was an important step towards anchoring inflation expectations around the medium-term target, which is critical for achieving the objective of price stability.