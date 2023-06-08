UrduPoint.com

The State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) To Announce Monetary Policy On June 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2023 | 10:37 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on June 12

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, announced to convene meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank on Monday, June 12, 2023 to decide about the Monetary Policy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday, announced to convene meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank on Monday, June 12, 2023 to decide about the Monetary Policy.

According to a news release issued here the central bank would issue the Monetary Policy Statement on the same day following the MPC meeting.

The MPC in its previous meeting held on April 4, 2023 decided to increase the policy rate by 100 basis points to 21 percent arguing that raising the policy rate was an important step towards anchoring inflation expectations around the medium-term target, which is critical for achieving the objective of price stability.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Same Price April June

Recent Stories

Rs. 2bn released to KP in form of net hydropower p ..

Rs. 2bn released to KP in form of net hydropower profit

2 minutes ago
 Asif Zardari knows 'how to manage economy': Amjad ..

Asif Zardari knows 'how to manage economy': Amjad Khan

2 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan holds meeti ..

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan holds meeting with ASEAN heads of mission ..

3 minutes ago
 Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enh ..

Nafis announces new updates to its platform to enhance user journey, support Emi ..

40 minutes ago
 Tour champion Vingegaard pays tribute to knife att ..

Tour champion Vingegaard pays tribute to knife attack victims after Dauphine sta ..

4 minutes ago
 US Authorities Issue Air Quality Alerts For Mid-At ..

US Authorities Issue Air Quality Alerts For Mid-Atlantic Due to Canada's Wildfir ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.